Make The Best Pot Roast Of Your Life — All You Need Is A Spoonful Of This Pantry Staple

There is perhaps no dish more comforting than pot roast. The tender, served-in-its-own-sauce dinner staple is everything one could want in a meal, whether spooned atop a whipped bowl of mashed potatoes, paired with a lovely slice of garlic bread, or as the center of a truly lovely sandwich. Most cooks, both home and professional, have their own recipe they hold dear. Alton Brown, for example, uses ghee in his pot roast, while others keep things simple by adding a packet of onion soup mix. However, one overlooked ingredient addition just might change the way you enjoy your roast from here on out: cocoa powder.

Yes, the baking staple that brings chocolatey flavor to cakes, brownies, and all sorts of sweet confections is also the perfect addition to a super-hearty roast. While not often paired with savory ingredients, chocolate has shown up in several notable savory dishes, such as chicken mole and even a delicious bowl of chili. If utilized correctly, cocoa powder adds an earthy flair that helps highlight the complex taste of beef. The key here is to use only a small amount of cocoa, about 1 teaspoon. You can add cocoa powder in with other seasonings as you saute the aromatics before braising your beef, or use it as a part of a dry seasoning rub to coat your beef before searing.