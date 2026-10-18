For The Best Tacos, Make Them Greek Style

The next time taco Tuesday rolls around, let's forget the usual lineup and consider branching away from Mexican-style tacos. Instead, just imagine a warm tortilla piled high, not with your usual taco fare, but with lemony Greek-seasoned chicken or chickpeas and a generous dollop of tzatziki. And don't stop there — by adding some crumbled feta, fresh dill, salty olives, and some crunchy red onion, you've got some of the best parts of Greek cuisine in handheld taco form.

The versatile and contrasting flavors like the ones found in Greek ingredients are just perfect for loading into a tortilla. So many of Greece's best dishes have all the creamy, crunchy, salty, fresh, and sharp flavors that a good taco needs. For example, you could easily take it down a gyro-style Greek taco route by swapping the pita for a flour tortilla and keeping the rest the same. Flour tortillas make the most sense here — their soft texture and mild flavor makes them a good substitute for pita bread. And they're more flexible than corn tortillas, so they're less likely to snap or break when wrapping around lots of fillings.