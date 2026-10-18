Forget Potatoes — This Pillowy, Savory Comfort Food Gives Stew Off-The-Charts Flavor And Texture
Warm and comforting, stew feels like a veritable hug in a bowl. This earthy and flavorful dish is built upon a classic French mirepoix of carrots, onions, and celery, and is studded with chunks of hearty and tender meat. It also often features a starch in the form of potatoes, but spuds can feel rather plain and sometimes even break apart during cooking. Instead, why not amp up the entire enterprise by adding frozen pierogi?
Pierogi are traditional filled dumplings from Eastern Europe, often associated with Poland specifically, that make stew feel like a more complete meal. The dumplings also stand up well to simmering on the stovetop in this one-pot wonder of a meal. While the dough wrapper gives a chewy bite, the inside of the little half-moon treasures yield to reveal a soft potato filling on the inside. It's like putting the potato on its very own pedestal instead of letting it melt into the background.
Pierogi also come in meat-filled varieties, but since you already have meat in the stew, potato or potato and cheese are solid choices. What's more, the premade pierogi cook in less time than it would take regular potatoes to become tender. Faster and tastier — now that's a win-win.
Getting your pierogi on
Adding frozen pierogi to your stew is a snap. Whether you are making a beef, chicken, or even bratwurst stew, the frozen pierogi shine when cooked in the onion-accented base. You can use any pierogi you choose, but the mini-sized ones make for easy enjoyment with each mouthful. Once you've made your stew base and cooked your protein through, simply add the frozen pierogi and any other quick-cooking veggies like frozen peas for the last five to seven minutes of cooking. If you choose to use full-size pierogi, just add a couple of minutes to the cooking time.
If you make your stew ahead of time to enjoy during a busy weeknight, just re-heat as you normally would and add the pierogi at the end. Although frozen pierogi are now readily available nation-wide, they first became popular in Pittsburgh where a local company, Mrs. T's, made its name in the 1950s. Look for Mrs. T's mini classic onion pierogi , which pair well with beef stew, while a brat stew sings with Mrs. T's mini classic cheddar pierogi. This stew hack is also a lifesaver to make a crowd-pleasing meal, even if the fridge looks a little bare. Whichever combo you choose, be prepared to add these dumplings to your stew on repeat for a satisfying meal, especially on a chilly night.