Forget Potatoes — This Pillowy, Savory Comfort Food Gives Stew Off-The-Charts Flavor And Texture

Warm and comforting, stew feels like a veritable hug in a bowl. This earthy and flavorful dish is built upon a classic French mirepoix of carrots, onions, and celery, and is studded with chunks of hearty and tender meat. It also often features a starch in the form of potatoes, but spuds can feel rather plain and sometimes even break apart during cooking. Instead, why not amp up the entire enterprise by adding frozen pierogi?

Pierogi are traditional filled dumplings from Eastern Europe, often associated with Poland specifically, that make stew feel like a more complete meal. The dumplings also stand up well to simmering on the stovetop in this one-pot wonder of a meal. While the dough wrapper gives a chewy bite, the inside of the little half-moon treasures yield to reveal a soft potato filling on the inside. It's like putting the potato on its very own pedestal instead of letting it melt into the background.

Pierogi also come in meat-filled varieties, but since you already have meat in the stew, potato or potato and cheese are solid choices. What's more, the premade pierogi cook in less time than it would take regular potatoes to become tender. Faster and tastier — now that's a win-win.