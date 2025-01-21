Aromatics Are Key For Flavorful Frozen Pierogi

Pierogi are among the top foodstuffs you can keep in your freezer, whether you made them yourself or bought them boxed. The classic Eastern European comfort food is killer with kielbasa, of course, but it also pairs with practically anything for a near-effortless weeknight dinner accompaniment. You can boil up a batch to serve with a bit of sauerkraut at lunch with little more effort than opening a yogurt. But the potato-stuffed dough is admittedly a little plain.

Enter: aromatics. Garlic, onions, shallots, and chives can all upgrade the otherwise frozen dinner with just a few little extra baby steps. You'll also need to eschew the pot of salted water in favor of a skillet and another known taste sensation, butter. Your own preferred cooking oil can also work in the event that you're avoiding dairy. Then, just chop the alliums, sauté until golden with the dumplings, and you'll end up with a dynamic dish that tastes like it took much longer to create.