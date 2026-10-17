Butternut Squash Is 100% More Delicious When Paired With This Delicate Floral Herb

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When you're roasting up a butternut squash, you likely think of pairing it with typical fall flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, and maybe even a sprinkle of brown sugar. While these are certainly delicious ways to complement the earthy taste of butternut squash, there's also a lighter option you may not have considered: lavender. When you try butternut squash and the floral taste of lavender together, you'll understand why this pairing makes so much sense. Butternut squash takes on caramel notes as it's roasted, and its rich, velvety texture gets a touch of lightness from lavender (it's the same reason lavender and other fresh herbs pair so perfectly with chocolate dishes).

While you can certainly sprinkle some fresh lavender flowers directly onto your squash, it's not the only way to enjoy this flavor combination. You can try drizzling some homemade lavender syrup or mashing your squash with lavender-infused butter or cream (if you're making butternut squash soup, consider drizzling a little lavender-infused cream on top before serving). Another option: if you enjoy butternut squash on salads (if you haven't given it a try yet, you should), you can top your salad off with a lavender vinaigrette dressing for a surprising hit of fresh flavor.