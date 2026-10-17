Why This Protein-Packed Canned Vegetable Should Be Your Pantry Staple
When you have limited access to fresh food or just need convenient nonperishables, canned vegetables provide nutrients and are easy to elevate, especially if you know the best ones to buy. Lentils are a great option — they're a high-protein legume in the bean family, with an earthy, nutty flavor that suits many recipes. One cup of canned lentils contains 15.5 grams of protein, 13.5 grams of fiber, 34.5 grams of carbohydrates.
The protein content can appeal to plant-based eaters seeking replacements for meat. In general, protein is necessary for repairing and creating cells, supporting growth and development, and providing essential amino acids. As a source of complex carbohydrates and protein, lentils provide energy while helping prevent rapid blood sugar spikes. Their high fiber content also makes them filling, as soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance during digestion, slowing the digestive process and creating a sensation of satiety.
Lentils contain notable amounts of iron and folate, which help prevent anemia and support healthy pregnancies. These legumes also have phytochemicals — plant compounds with protective properties — that may play a role in preventing chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. With their many health benefits, canned lentils are a valuable addition to any pantry shelf, and you can prepare them in numerous ways.
Meals you can make with canned lentils
Brown, green, and black canned lentils come precooked, so all you have to do is drain, rinse, and heat them up. Rinsing to reduce the sodium is especially advisable if you'll be adding them to a well-salted dish. Green and brown varieties mix easily into ground meat dishes like chili or casseroles and can help you stretch your ground beef and other meats further. Their firmness also means they hold up well as the star of a dish, such as lentil pot pie, lentil salad, some lentil soups, or rice and lentil pilaf.
Black lentils have a firmer texture than brown and green varieties because of their outer covering. This makes them a good choice for creating a flavor-packed slow cooker meal because they won't easily disintegrate after hours of cooking. They also add a nice bite when mixed into a salad or served with rice. If you prefer carb-filled goodness, black lentils can make a hearty Bolognese sauce for pasta.
For creamy, thick soups, red and yellow lentils are great because of how quickly they cook down and become soft. However, you'll more often find these varieties in dry packages rather than canned because of their tendency to disintegrate in liquid. Indian dishes like dal and curry typically feature yellow or red lentils, though firmer canned lentils also work well; black lentils are a main ingredient in dal makhani. Their versatility means they can be used in a multitude of cuisines.