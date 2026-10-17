Why This Protein-Packed Canned Vegetable Should Be Your Pantry Staple

When you have limited access to fresh food or just need convenient nonperishables, canned vegetables provide nutrients and are easy to elevate, especially if you know the best ones to buy. Lentils are a great option — they're a high-protein legume in the bean family, with an earthy, nutty flavor that suits many recipes. One cup of canned lentils contains 15.5 grams of protein, 13.5 grams of fiber, 34.5 grams of carbohydrates.

The protein content can appeal to plant-based eaters seeking replacements for meat. In general, protein is necessary for repairing and creating cells, supporting growth and development, and providing essential amino acids. As a source of complex carbohydrates and protein, lentils provide energy while helping prevent rapid blood sugar spikes. Their high fiber content also makes them filling, as soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance during digestion, slowing the digestive process and creating a sensation of satiety.

Lentils contain notable amounts of iron and folate, which help prevent anemia and support healthy pregnancies. These legumes also have phytochemicals — plant compounds with protective properties — that may play a role in preventing chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. With their many health benefits, canned lentils are a valuable addition to any pantry shelf, and you can prepare them in numerous ways.