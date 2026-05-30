Stretching Your Ground Beef Is Easier Than You Think. Give This Simple Trick A Try

If you regularly make meals such as simple weeknight bolognese or spicy slow cooker beef chili, you may wish there was a strategic way to stretch your allotted budget for ground beef, especially if you buy high-quality ground beef. To make sure the amount you purchase covers at least a few quality meals per week, there's one efficient way to stretch your next pound so you have more meat to enjoy: use only 1 cup of ground beef per pound called for and add a combination of fillers, such as ½ cup cooked rice, minced carrots, and 1 cup canned black beans, to make up for the loss in volume.

Since many recipes call for 1 pound of ground beef, you can save about 50% of your latest pound by reducing the amount of beef you use. Depending on the fat percentage of your beef, most 1-pound packages equate to about 2 cups of cooked meat. By using just 1 cup of meat for every recipe, and filling in the blanks with a versatile blend of fillers, you wind up having enough beef to supply another whole meal. However, use fillers with varying textures for the best consistency.