For Slow Cooker Meals Your Kids Will Actually Love, Follow This Flavor-Packed Tip

When your kids reject a home-cooked meal after barely a nibble, it's easy to brush it off as just their picky appetites or the vegetables you put in it. However, if you've spent hours assembling a slow cooker meal to be told "I don't like it," there could be just one missing flavor link that you've overlooked. Umami, commonly referred to as the fifth taste, is that deep savory flavor that foods like mushrooms, tomatoes, soy sauce, and aged cheese naturally contain. And umami is an important element in making a meal feel full, hearty, and delicious, even more so when it comes to slow cooker meals.

Why? Well, that's because in the slow cooker, the long cook time can cause flavors to mute down a little too much. It's a great time saver and it does a good job cooking down meat or tough vegetables, but the resulting texture and flavors can be a little lacking without building in umami at the start. Simple things like just stirring in some concentrated tomato paste in a pasta dish, a dash of soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce in a soup or stew, or even just salt spiked with umami-rich MSG in your curries can subtly enhance savoriness. It will result in a tastier slow cooker meal, a win for anyone whose kids turn their noses up at bland food come dinner time.