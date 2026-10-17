Make Boxed Cornbread 10x Richer And Moister By Adding One Staple From Your Fridge

Cornbread is easy to love. This quick bread has great flavor, is easy to make, and goes with tons of foods. When you see that golden-brown piece of cornbread on your plate, you can't help but get excited for that first bite. However, if it's dry and tasteless, it can be a bit of a letdown (okay, that's a big letdown). One way to get extra-moist cornbread with rich, delicious flavor is with a simple ingredient you might already have in your fridge: heavy whipping cream.

A basic cornbread recipe uses cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, milk, eggs, and oil (though there are other ways to make it — Dolly Parton only used three ingredients in hers). In most cornbread recipes, you get moisture from the milk and eggs. The same goes for boxed cornbread, and boxed corn muffin mixes, that only require milk and eggs. Boxed mixes are great time savers and make great cornbread, plus you can keep them on hand in the pantry for a last-minute meal, but if you swap out the milk for heavy whipping cream (not regular whipping cream), you get a moister, richer dish that tastes more like made-from-scratch cornbread.

A box of Jiffy Mix calls for ⅓ cup of milk, but for this hack, use ⅔ cup of heavy whipping cream. Heavy whipping cream contains more butterfat than regular milk. Whole milk, which has the most fat, contains 3.5% butterfat while heavy whipping cream has a whopping 36%. The lower the fat, the lower the richness a dairy product brings to foods and beverages.