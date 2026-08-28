The Key Difference Between Heavy Cream And Whipping Cream

Hang around whiskey connoisseurs and you're bound to hear, "All bourbon is whiskey but not all whiskey is bourbon." It turns out that when it comes to cream, all heavy cream is whipping cream, but not all whipping cream is heavy cream. Cream is the fat-heavy substance that naturally rises to the top of unhomogenized milk. Heavy cream, aka heavy whipping cream, contains at least 36% milk fat. That high milk fat content does more than add calories; it yields a sturdier cream that can give structural support to dishes. Think of a two-layer cake where cream not only separates the two layers but also supports the top one. (This richness explains why a substitute for heavy cream when you can't find it is a mixture of milk and butter, though this combo won't whip the way heavy cream does.)

By contrast, whipping cream, or light whipping cream, has a milk fat content between 30% and 36%. This difference, while small, is more significant than you might think, as lower milk fat results in less body or firmness. Note that light whipping cream is the same as whipping cream, with the word "light" used in opposition to "heavy," not as a reduced-fat version of regular whipping cream. Whipping cream doesn't hold its shape as long as heavy cream. It melts away faster, and if left out of the fridge also curdles faster. You can use it as an airy topping over a cookie with perhaps a strawberry or blueberry to sink into its pillowy texture.