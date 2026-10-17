What Happens To Unsold Meat And Seafood At Costco?

Costco routinely sells beef, poultry, and various seafood items in bulk for great prices. But, as with all stores, not everything gets sold. So, what happens with all the chicken, steak, and fish fillets that get left behind on the shelf? Unlike most grocery stores that throw their unsold food away, Costco takes steps to salvage the meat and seafood that doesn't sell. As it turns out, the wholesale club has several ways of keeping unsold food out of landfills, including donations, repurposing, and turning it into animal feed.

Donation appears to be a big measure. Costco participates in Feeding America while also partnering with local food banks and shelters. There have been a lot of Reddit posts on the topic, with numerous past and present employees saying their local stores donate unsold food. Answering a question about what Costco does with unsold meat and fish, one Redditor said their store usually pulls it a day before its expiration for freezing, then donation. In another Reddit thread, multiple employees specifically stated that this included perishable items.

And it doesn't all go to people. On the same post, a Redditor said their partner's wildlife hospital and rehab center routinely received pallets of fish from Costco to feed the animals. Holidays can also dictate what Costco does with unsold meat. For example, multiple shoppers have reported spotting steeply discounted turkeys in their local stores the day after Thanksgiving.