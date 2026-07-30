The Costco Deli Appetizer You Simply Must Add To Your Cart In Summer 2026
Costco is a members-only store that offers all kinds of groceries, from meat and seafood to bulk toiletries. Costco also has a decent premade food section full of hidden gems that's great for when you want to grab some party appetizers to save yourself prep and cook time. Lately, customers have been raving about Costco's Salmon Mango Ceviche.
The ceviche (essentially a salad made from uncooked seafood) is made with mango for a hint of sweetness and brings in heat with serrano peppers. It has a little cilantro for brightness, so the dish is nicely balanced with all kinds of flavors. One Costco customer posted the ceviche on r/Costco Reddit to note it was a "10/10." TikToker @floridamomof3 sampled the Salmon Mango Ceviche alongside her daughter, and they agreed it was refreshing and flavorful, but noted the initial smell was a little off-putting and skunklike (though the flavors made up for it). It's possible it was just a burst of scent from opening the package that made the ceviche smell stronger than it was. The ceviche isn't cheap, though; while the price varies by location, it costs around $19 per pound.
Some Costco fans have concerns about the price
While the flavor scores great reviews, and it's worth adding to your cart if you want an elevated appetizer that you don't have to prepare yourself, one of the most noticeable criticisms about the Salmon Mango Ceviche is its price. "I'd just get the salmon for $12 [per pound] and make it at home at that price," one Redditor commented. "I think you can get a better version of it [at] a restaurant at that price," another user wrote. Someone else justified the price by saying that if there's enough salmon to get two meals from it, it's worth the purchase.
If you don't mind spending the money, this is definitely something to pick up. You can also chop up a fresh avocado and add it to the ceviche for a bulkier, more filling dish. It's unclear if this is only available for a limited time, but it might become one of Costco's fan-favorite ready-made foods.