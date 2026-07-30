The Costco Deli Appetizer You Simply Must Add To Your Cart In Summer 2026

Costco is a members-only store that offers all kinds of groceries, from meat and seafood to bulk toiletries. Costco also has a decent premade food section full of hidden gems that's great for when you want to grab some party appetizers to save yourself prep and cook time. Lately, customers have been raving about Costco's Salmon Mango Ceviche.

The ceviche (essentially a salad made from uncooked seafood) is made with mango for a hint of sweetness and brings in heat with serrano peppers. It has a little cilantro for brightness, so the dish is nicely balanced with all kinds of flavors. One Costco customer posted the ceviche on r/Costco Reddit to note it was a "10/10." TikToker @floridamomof3 sampled the Salmon Mango Ceviche alongside her daughter, and they agreed it was refreshing and flavorful, but noted the initial smell was a little off-putting and skunklike (though the flavors made up for it). It's possible it was just a burst of scent from opening the package that made the ceviche smell stronger than it was. The ceviche isn't cheap, though; while the price varies by location, it costs around $19 per pound.