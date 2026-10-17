Ina Garten Turns Egg Salad Gourmet With A Spoonful Of This Fancy, Flavorful Butter

A couple things might give you pause about the egg salad recipe in Food Network celebrity and prolific writer Ina Garten's cookbook, "Simply Ina." First, it uses butter, which most egg salad recipes do not. Secondly, it doesn't use any ordinary butter, or even any supermarket's "fancy butter," but rather a more sumptuous truffle butter for one truly luxe preparation. "There's something about this high-low aspect of this that I absolutely love," Garten says in an Instagram video, in which she mashes the truffle butter together with separated hard-boiled egg yolks before finishing the salad more or less how you'd expect.

Truffle butter, of course, includes the typically expensive black or white truffles that command high prices in their whole form. A small container of lightly earthy, aromatic Urbani White Truffle Butter (the kind Garten uses) is a lot cheaper ($15.99) than even a ½-ounce morsel of the more intense, whole White Alba Truffle ($164). But, even suspended in butter, the prized ingredient still signals opulence in a way that one might not have previously associated with the luncheon classic, the occasional caviar-enhanced egg salad notwithstanding. It also gives your egg salad the essence of the savory fungi without having to pay a premium. Once you source some truffle butter of your own, Garten's egg salad is easier to recreate than a lot of other extravagant foodstuffs.