Why You Should Avoid Ordering Truffle-Flavored Anything

While we are loath to judge, we are duty-bound to tell you that truffle flavoring, often presented as an oil, is considered a joke in the culinary community. Many chefs, other hospitality professionals, restaurant critics, and experienced diners won't touch the stuff. At first blush, who cares what a bunch of snobs have to say, right? Fair. But the reason that truffle oil is so maligned is because it's typically fake. So, not only are you not actually tasting real deal truffles when their purported oil is involved, but you're paying a premium to be deceived. There's a word for that where we come from: swine-dle.

Olive oil comes from olives. Avocado oil comes from avocados. So it is a fair assumption that truffle oil would come from truffles. But truffle oil made from truffles would be the considerable exception; a wide divergence from the synthetic norm. So, what are you getting on those purportedly enhanced orders of truffle mac and cheese, french fries, or, perhaps most ridiculously, pizza? Chemicals. Chemicals that, once you've tasted actual truffles, do little more than mimic their deep, earthy fragrance, if somehow inhaled through a sheet of hot plastic. It's among the most despicable dupes as these things go — leading the consumer to believe they're getting a taste of luxury while offering little more than adulterated canola — and one that gives us pause in any restaurant. If you see it on a menu, then someone either does not know what they're doing or intends to deceive.