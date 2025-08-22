The Best Egg Salads Keep It Simple With 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Egg salad is a classic, usually enjoyed on white bread, maybe with a side of potato chips. For some of us, it's a return to childhood, like the lunchtime staple, the bologna sandwich. For some of us, it's a regular meal or a surefire quick snack made with ingredients we're almost certain to have in the fridge. Egg salad recipes can get a little out there, however, with unnecessary add-ons that take away from the flavor. Sure, there are certain ways to upgrade your egg salad with herbs or hot sauce, but sometimes a perfect level grade is the way to go.

The best egg salads keep it simple with just three ingredients: eggs, mayo, and mustard. When your egg salad isn't weighed down by too many ingredients, you can taste what you originally came here for. You want to be able to enjoy the smooth, sweet favor of the whites and the semi-pungent, savory, butteriness of the yolks. Mixed with just mayo and mustard (and a little salt, of course), you'll enhance the natural flavor of the egg without overpowering it.

And to make this egg salad, it's pretty easy, just mix the ingredients, right? Well, there are some tips and tricks and best ingredients to use to make the most of this simple salad.