The Best Egg Salads Keep It Simple With 3 Ingredients
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Egg salad is a classic, usually enjoyed on white bread, maybe with a side of potato chips. For some of us, it's a return to childhood, like the lunchtime staple, the bologna sandwich. For some of us, it's a regular meal or a surefire quick snack made with ingredients we're almost certain to have in the fridge. Egg salad recipes can get a little out there, however, with unnecessary add-ons that take away from the flavor. Sure, there are certain ways to upgrade your egg salad with herbs or hot sauce, but sometimes a perfect level grade is the way to go.
The best egg salads keep it simple with just three ingredients: eggs, mayo, and mustard. When your egg salad isn't weighed down by too many ingredients, you can taste what you originally came here for. You want to be able to enjoy the smooth, sweet favor of the whites and the semi-pungent, savory, butteriness of the yolks. Mixed with just mayo and mustard (and a little salt, of course), you'll enhance the natural flavor of the egg without overpowering it.
And to make this egg salad, it's pretty easy, just mix the ingredients, right? Well, there are some tips and tricks and best ingredients to use to make the most of this simple salad.
Best practices and best ingredients for your perfectly simple egg salad
Let's start with the eggs. While boiling eggs may seem like a piece of cake, when you end up with hard, rubbery eggs, it will completely offset the texture and flavor. The secret to boiling eggs for creamier egg salads is to pour cold water over the eggs before you put them over the heat. Once the water starts to boil, turn off the heat and cover them with the pot lid. This method can work for soft to hard-boiled eggs. For egg salad, you'll probably want to leave them covered for about 12 minutes, then transfer them to an ice bath, to stop them from cooking further.
As for the mayo, you want something delicious. Chowhound's ranking of 12 popular mayonnaise brands is a great start, if you find you're too often working with something bland or overpowering. Almost any mustard can work from a simple French's Classic Yellow Mustard to a basic Dijon. But if you find that you are still in need of extra flavor, you can go with something a bit spicier and tangier on the spectrum or a whole grain mustard for the added texture of the seeds.
Once you have your ingredients in order, simply chop the eggs, mix them in a bowl with the mustard and mayo, and add salt to taste. Enjoy it on some white bread, some crunchy toasted sourdough, or spoon it right out of the bowl once mixed. If you find you've been adding too many ingredients to your egg salad, you might just prefer the taste of this simple, three-ingredient egg classic.