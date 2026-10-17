Add This Canned Vegetable To Boxed Mac And Cheese For A Taste Of Childhood (Plus Fiber And Protein)

Home to dried goods, canned foods, easy meals, and more, a well-stocked pantry is the backbone of any chef's kitchen, and can save the day when the fridge is empty. Boxed mac and cheese is a classic staple to have on hand, often reached for after a long day when doing any real cooking seems impossible. But unfortunately, it doesn't offer much nutritional value. Adding a can of peas might be the easy hack you're looking for when you want to get some veggies in without putting in too much effort. This seemingly mundane legume can be delicious with a bit of salt, pepper, and cheesy goodness.

Canned peas are also surprisingly nutritious — a standard 15-ounce can contains roughly 7 to 8 grams of protein and nearly 7 grams of dietary fiber even after draining the liquid. Plus, these tiny green orbs are full of sweet flavor and definitely hit the nostalgia factor. When mixed with a box of Kraft mac and cheese (with the orange powdered cheese, of course), they might just take you back to the good ol' days.

Pro tip: When adding your green peas, be sure to drain them in a colander. The liquid included with canned vegetables can sometimes have a weird, metallic flavor that isn't the most appealing, and it can contain a lot of unnecessary sodium. You want your dish to be creamy and comforting instead of watery, which you can easily avoid with this simple step.