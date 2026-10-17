Level Up Baked Potatoes With These Korean-Inspired Toppings

A lot of the difference between Korean-style fried chicken and many American versions comes down to the texture, not just the sauce. Korean fried chicken is known for its really crisp coating that comes from being double-fried, and keeping this texture intact is key. The idea is to create a contrast between the soft potato and the crispy chicken and toppings. Don't assemble the whole meal too far ahead of serving because the chicken will soften as it sits against the glaze and the hot potato. Then, think about what other crunchy toppings you can add.

A generous spoonful of kimchi is the most natural pairing for a true Korean-inspired baked potato. You can also scatter sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallots, or roasted peanuts on top of that. Thinly sliced cucumber can bring some welcome freshness to an otherwise rich meal. Finally, a drizzle of Kewpie mayonnaise finishes it off with some creaminess (if you don't have Kewpie, regular mayonnaise works just fine). For an even nuttier and more flavorsome finish, mix a little sesame oil into your mayo before drizzling it on top.

While a regular potato has a fluffy and neutral base that lets the bold toppings take centre stage, sweet potato can also work really well here as its natural sweetness will contrast wonderfully with the spicy gochujang glaze. The potato you use really comes down to personal preference.