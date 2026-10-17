Level Up Baked Potatoes With These Korean-Inspired Toppings
A simple baked potato is a classic for a reason, but pile it with crispy, sticky glazed chicken and crunchy toppings, and suddenly you've got a meal you'd happily pay money for at a restaurant. Making such a Korean-inspired baked potato at home is actually easier than you might think. It's a potato that is heartier, a little messier, and much more interesting than the usual butter-and-sour-cream combo.
To do this, take a fluffy baked potato and top it with crispy popcorn chicken that's tossed in a quick homemade glaze. If you have gochujang, a fermented Korean chili paste, this is what will make the glaze distinctively Korean. Just whisk together one tablespoon each of gochujang and maple syrup or honey, one teaspoon each of rice vinegar, soy sauce, and sesame oil, and one small grated garlic clove. If you can't find gochujang, then simply mix sweet chili sauce with a splash of soy sauce and a little sriracha for a similar sweet-and-spicy finish. There's no need to make fried chicken from scratch, either. While you can follow our recipe for Korean fried popcorn chicken, you can use any frozen popcorn chicken, cook it an air fryer, and simply toss it in the glaze just before serving on top of the hot spud. This makes a Korean-style baked potato a manageable weeknight meal.
Finish with crunchy toppings
A lot of the difference between Korean-style fried chicken and many American versions comes down to the texture, not just the sauce. Korean fried chicken is known for its really crisp coating that comes from being double-fried, and keeping this texture intact is key. The idea is to create a contrast between the soft potato and the crispy chicken and toppings. Don't assemble the whole meal too far ahead of serving because the chicken will soften as it sits against the glaze and the hot potato. Then, think about what other crunchy toppings you can add.
A generous spoonful of kimchi is the most natural pairing for a true Korean-inspired baked potato. You can also scatter sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallots, or roasted peanuts on top of that. Thinly sliced cucumber can bring some welcome freshness to an otherwise rich meal. Finally, a drizzle of Kewpie mayonnaise finishes it off with some creaminess (if you don't have Kewpie, regular mayonnaise works just fine). For an even nuttier and more flavorsome finish, mix a little sesame oil into your mayo before drizzling it on top.
While a regular potato has a fluffy and neutral base that lets the bold toppings take centre stage, sweet potato can also work really well here as its natural sweetness will contrast wonderfully with the spicy gochujang glaze. The potato you use really comes down to personal preference.