Turn Cabbage And Pork Into A Comforting Japanese-Style Soup With Just A Few Ingredients

Have you ever heard of mille-feuille nabe? This Japanese hot pot variation requires just a few ingredients but brings lots of flavor and texture to the table. The dish consists of alternating layers of napa cabbage and pork belly, packed tightly in a pot with salty, savory dashi broth poured over it. The meat and cabbage cook in the broth, producing a flavorful hot pot that's appealing to the eye and hard to beat, flavor-wise. The dish is simple despite its complicated appearance and has a comforting warmth that's great for a dinner party or celebration.

The name mille-feuille has French origin, meaning a thousand leaves or layers — it also refers to a specific type of flaky pastry. In this case, the cabbage leaves fulfill this role. For this dish, you'll want to use napa cabbage. The difference between napa and regular cabbage is that the former is milder and sweeter, and the thin leaves soften beautifully in the broth, producing a comforting, silky bite. Slice the napa cabbage into quarters, lengthwise and prep it properly by cleaning it first, but be sure to keep the core intact. This will make the layering process easier.

The trick is to take each quarter of your cabbage and peel back the layers carefully, inserting a thin slice of pork belly in between each leaf. Keep layering until each cabbage quarter has pork belly woven through the leaves. Thin slices of beef instead of pork are okay, but pork belly specifically provides the slightly sweet, rich flavor that works so well with the cabbage without overpowering it or the broth. You can then chop off the core of the cabbage holding everything together, and cut the quarters into roughly 2-inch size pieces, keeping the layers intact.