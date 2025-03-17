The Subtle Differences Between Napa Cabbage And Regular Cabbage
Cabbage, the rounded, cruciferous, and colorful mainstay of the produce aisle, is slowly but surely joining trendier vegetables like leafy dinosaur kale and Brussels sprouts on the dining table. Part of the Brassica oleracea family, cabbage has been cultivated since the Middle Ages, branching off into the many varieties we know and love today. In fact, there are probably more types of cabbage than you can name off the top of your head. But when staring down the barrel of a cabbage purchase, you've probably wondered what the biggest differences are across "regular" cabbage varieties and that oblong outlier, napa cabbage.
The cabbages you're most familiar with are likely what are referred to as "head cabbages." These spherical balls of red and green leaves are prevalent and inexpensive, and there are as many recipes that include regular cabbage as there are produce options at the grocery store. Whether roasted or caramelized, braised or boiled, dressed in a salad or slaw, tossed with pasta, or fried with pot stickers, this omnipresent cabbage can almost certainly be cooked into a form you'll adore. But napa cabbage is another variety worth eating. Oval-shaped, mild, light-green, and leafy, napa cabbage is a staple across many cuisines. Each of these two types of cabbages has their culinary place, though, and what you do with them depends on their differences.
What to know about regular head cabbage
Head cabbages are the round but slightly cone-shaped variety of cabbage most commonly found both in the grocery store and in your favorite recipes (think coleslaw, sauerkraut, cabbage stew, and corned beef and cabbage). Head cabbages, like Savoy, green, and red cabbage, have super dense, tightly packed leaves, a thick stem or core, and a texture that feels a little rubbery to the touch.
You'll often see head cabbages served raw in coleslaw or salads or as a cool and crisp topping for other dishes. Their mild, dense, crunchy leaves can stand up to strong sauces and dressings, so you don't have to worry about wilting. In fact, many recipes recommend letting your raw cabbage marinate for at least a few minutes to help break down its firm structure. But these types of cabbages are also delicious when roasted, braised, or fried. When met with heat, head cabbages break down into a buttery, soft, and slightly sweet mash that has a satisfying meaty quality, perfect for soups, stews, pasta dishes, and sheet pan dinners.
What to know about napa cabbage
When surveying the cabbage landscape (or the produce section), there's one variety that stands out from the cabbage patch crowd: napa cabbage. This variety, while related, actually has its own unique taste, texture, and uses. Napa cabbage, from the Brassica rapa family rather than Brassica oleracea family, is also called Chinese cabbage. Even more confusingly, this variety does not hail from wine country, California — the name actually comes from the Japanese word for greens: "nappa."
In the grocery store, you'll notice this variety right away for its rugby-ball shape, light yellow-green shade, and frilly leaves. While this variety has layers of dense leaves and a thick, white stem as other cabbage types do, napa cabbage is much more tender, so you're less likely to find recipes calling for marinating it before cooking. Napa cabbage also has a milder flavor than regular cabbage and cooks down into an even softer and sweeter component for your culinary endeavors.
While napa cabbage can be eaten raw in salads, you're probably most familiar with it as the staple ingredient of classic kimchi recipes. Its tender texture and mellow flavor makes napa cabbage perfect for fermenting and pickling, though it is also common in soups, stir-fries, or steamed dumplings.