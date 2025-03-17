The Subtle Differences Between Napa Cabbage And Regular Cabbage

Cabbage, the rounded, cruciferous, and colorful mainstay of the produce aisle, is slowly but surely joining trendier vegetables like leafy dinosaur kale and Brussels sprouts on the dining table. Part of the Brassica oleracea family, cabbage has been cultivated since the Middle Ages, branching off into the many varieties we know and love today. In fact, there are probably more types of cabbage than you can name off the top of your head. But when staring down the barrel of a cabbage purchase, you've probably wondered what the biggest differences are across "regular" cabbage varieties and that oblong outlier, napa cabbage.

The cabbages you're most familiar with are likely what are referred to as "head cabbages." These spherical balls of red and green leaves are prevalent and inexpensive, and there are as many recipes that include regular cabbage as there are produce options at the grocery store. Whether roasted or caramelized, braised or boiled, dressed in a salad or slaw, tossed with pasta, or fried with pot stickers, this omnipresent cabbage can almost certainly be cooked into a form you'll adore. But napa cabbage is another variety worth eating. Oval-shaped, mild, light-green, and leafy, napa cabbage is a staple across many cuisines. Each of these two types of cabbages has their culinary place, though, and what you do with them depends on their differences.