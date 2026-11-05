No Rice Cooker? How To Create Sticky, Steamy Rice On Your Stovetop
Some cooks argue that if you're making sticky rice (or really, any rice), a rice cooker is the easy way to go rather than a stovetop. However, it's not mandatory, and a simple pot on the stove can do the trick (you may need a couple of extra items to really nail it, though). Firstly, you'll need to start with the right type of rice: Short-grain rice has more starch and therefore will work better, rather than common long-grain varieties like jasmine or basmati. Other labels to look for on the packaging include "glutinous" or "sweet" rice, which tends to be the stickiest. If you need Thai-style sticky rice, look for "Thai glutinous" rice.
You'll need to plan ahead, as the rice needs to be soaked in cold water for at least 4 hours (some say overnight is better) — the longer the soak, the softer your rice will come out. Next, rinse it until the water stops coming out cloudy. Ideally, you'll have a bamboo steamer on hand: Line it with a damp cheesecloth and put the rice in, and make sure it's spread out evenly through the basket. Bring some water to boil in the pot and then set the basket above it (it shouldn't touch the water). You'll steam the rice bundle on medium for around 30 to 45 minutes, although you might need to steam it for longer (or even consider doing two batches) if you're making a lot of rice.
No basket? No problem
If you don't have a bamboo steamer, you can just use a fine strainer also lined with cheesecloth. It's the same setup: Put it over boiling water to steam (covered) for around 30 minutes, and flip it halfway through. No cheesecloth? You can try using a thin cotton tea towel, although bear in mind it will likely come out a little messy. Cover the strainer with a lid to help keep the steam and the heat inside while the rice cooks. If you can't find a lid that fits, you can place a kitchen towel over the strainer (this is in addition to the towel or cheesecloth with the rice inside it).
Be careful to make sure the water doesn't run dry as you're steaming. If you need to top it up, add boiling water to the pot (not cold water) and don't pour it over the rice. If you're not sure when your rice is done, look for grains that are a little translucent, and obviously sticky. If you're not serving the rice immediately, keep it covered so it doesn't get hard (it's not worth preparing far in advance and refrigerating, as it just dries out).
If you haven't got short-grain rice on hand (hot tip, sushi rice is also a classic short-grain rice), there are ways you can try to make long grain rice a bit stickier. The first is to rinse it minimally, so the starch stays inside. Stirring the rice while it cooks can also release starch, if you can work around the cheesecloth.