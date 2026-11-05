No Rice Cooker? How To Create Sticky, Steamy Rice On Your Stovetop

Some cooks argue that if you're making sticky rice (or really, any rice), a rice cooker is the easy way to go rather than a stovetop. However, it's not mandatory, and a simple pot on the stove can do the trick (you may need a couple of extra items to really nail it, though). Firstly, you'll need to start with the right type of rice: Short-grain rice has more starch and therefore will work better, rather than common long-grain varieties like jasmine or basmati. Other labels to look for on the packaging include "glutinous" or "sweet" rice, which tends to be the stickiest. If you need Thai-style sticky rice, look for "Thai glutinous" rice.

You'll need to plan ahead, as the rice needs to be soaked in cold water for at least 4 hours (some say overnight is better) — the longer the soak, the softer your rice will come out. Next, rinse it until the water stops coming out cloudy. Ideally, you'll have a bamboo steamer on hand: Line it with a damp cheesecloth and put the rice in, and make sure it's spread out evenly through the basket. Bring some water to boil in the pot and then set the basket above it (it shouldn't touch the water). You'll steam the rice bundle on medium for around 30 to 45 minutes, although you might need to steam it for longer (or even consider doing two batches) if you're making a lot of rice.