The Greek-Style Upgrade That Transforms Taco Night With Bold Mediterranean Flavor

Classic tacos are popular for a reason, but it's normal to get bored with the same-old, same-old. There are fun taco tortilla swaps you can try, but that may be a bit too simple. For those looking to take a delicious step out of the ordinary next taco night, it could be time for a little food fusion from the Mediterranean. Giving your tacos a Greek makeover is incredibly simple to do and works so well you'd think this would have caught on way more by now. Basically, you're just combining the warm tortilla and hot sauce of a taco with the savory, herbaceous meat, fresh veggies, and creamy tzatziki sauce of a gyro. Neither set of flavors is too overpowering that it'll consume the other, and both already usually come with lettuce and tomato anyway.

The really cool thing about gyro-style Greek tacos is that, honestly, there's not really a wrong way to do them, and you can do as much or as little as you like with injecting that Mediterranean flavor. You could simply top classic tacos with a dollop of tzatziki for a small yet still very tasty Greek twist, or you could go all out on piling gyro ingredients in tortillas; both corn and flour pair well, by the way, and it also works with hard taco shells.