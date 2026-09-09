Bobby Flay Follows This 4-Minute Rule For The Ultimate Porterhouse Steak

The multi-hyphenate celebrity chef, repeat restaurant owner, and New York City french fry fan Bobby Flay has blanketed the food world in his wisdom. And a lot of Flay's advice has to do with steaks. The "Throwdown!" host has so many beefy tips that they can actually get pretty granular. So it should come as no surprise that he'd have guidance about thick-cut (one-and-a-half to two-inch) porterhouse steaks in particular.

The Flay way is to bring the beef to room temperature before salting it copiously and placing it in a just-oiled pan set to scorching over medium-high, then just leaving it there for four long minutes, he previously shared with Bon Appétit. This may alarm the frequent steak-flippers of the world (not to mention your smoke detector), but it helps the cut develop the deeply browned crust Flay likes. Doneness skeptics are justified in questioning whether this technique alone will get a steak of these substantial proportions to the ideal temperature. However, the four-minute sear is just the beginning — the meat is ultimately removed to a cutting board for slicing before it goes back in the pan, crust up, to finish to a proper medium-rare under the broiler.