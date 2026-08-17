Bobby Flay's Secret To Unforgettable Steaks Starts By Using The Right Pan

There are more than a few ways to make a great steak, and some of them actually start way before the butcher store, beginning right in your kitchen cabinets. Clever carnivorous home cooks may know to skip nonstick skillets when cooking beef, but stainless steel and cast iron pans actually both have appropriate use cases that can make it a little harder to decide. So, in moments such as these, it helps to look to culinary experts for answers. And it turns out that Food Network darling Bobby Flay gravitates toward the latter for a coveted, restaurant-quality crust that only cast iron can create.

"When you're cooking in a steakhouse, we have these high-powered broilers," Flay told Food & Wine about the professional appliances chefs use, which reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Domestic equipment just can't get anywhere near that impressive temperature, which Flay said helps to develop the crisp protein exterior that always just seems harder to approximate at home. But even with a gap of hundreds of degrees between residential and restaurant ovens, every little bit of extra mercury can make a difference, and Flay's preferred metal just sizzles better than the rest. "A $20 cast-iron pan is all you need, and it will last you generations," he said. He should know: He's fastidious about cleaning his cast iron pans in order to maintain them.