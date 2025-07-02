Why Flipping Your Steak Only Once Is A Myth

Cooking a perfect steak is a rite of passage. It's something every burgeoning chef can hang their hat on. Not just because almost everybody loves a well-cooked steak, but because of the tender love and care that goes into preparing the cut of meat into a delicious piece of protein. With that comes a slew of tips to make your steak taste better. Letting the steak sit out and warm up to room temp, dabbing the meat dry with a paper towel, and coating each side with salt to season and tenderize the steak while drawing out some of the moisture are just a few. Not to mention there is plenty of advice about whether you should cook your steak in a pan, on a grill, or in a cast iron. Then, of course, are the recommendations on seasoning, how long to cook your steak, and one of the most famous tips: only flipping the steak once. We're here to state that this is a myth.

According to some chefs and numerous online personalities, flipping a steak only once is the method that allows for a perfect sear and browned crust via the Maillard reaction, which is the browning of the meat that locks in the steak's juices and yields the most flavor with a slightly crispy texture. Yes, you want that seared crust on your steak. In fact, you want it on both sides, but you can achieve a better overall and more even cook if you flip your steak often. Yep, it's true!