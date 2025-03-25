Bobby Flay's Favorite Fries Come From A New York Staple

New York City's Balthazar is among its most perfect restaurants. The sweeping downtown brasserie that first opened in 1997 is ensconced in the Manhattan dining canon. It is the not infrequent backdrop for both celebrity sightings and brushes with people who just believe themselves to be very important. And its lovely dining room is so nicely lit that almost everybody looks great in either case. It's the kind of restaurant atmosphere that literally makes food taste better. Balthazar is also the rare locale that still feels deeply local even when filled with flocks of tourists, and its crowded bar is one of the five boroughs' best places to be alone. Its kitchen also makes a great french fry.

So says chef Bobby Flay, known chicken washer, Food Network star, restaurateur, and occasional gossip page bold name, who christened Balthazar's french fries as "unbelievably perfect" on the "Totally Fried" episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." Flay attributes the fries' success to the gravitas granted to the humble Idaho potato throughout its journey from simple spud to crisp, golden glory.