This Aldi Sandwich Dupe Is Better Than The Original (And Always In My Freezer)
Aldi's freezer section is nothing short of a treasure trove. I've been shopping there for years, and there are plenty of Aldi items you should always have (and sometimes avoid). The best part is that many of these frozen foods are under $5. One item that reigns supreme is one that I always keep stocked in my freezer: The Lunch Buddies Crustless Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwiches.
Now, I grew up on Uncrustables, which is why I was initially interested in these Aldi dupe sandwiches. Uncrustables come in many different flavors, but the perks of this name brand stop there. They can sell for over $4 per four-count box, and require that I shop at a store other than Aldi to get them. The Lunch Buddies peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches come four to a box and seem to be filled just as much as the standard Uncrustables.
The bread is soft, never stale, and I think they're best enjoyed partially frozen so that the jam is still chilly and the peanut butter doesn't have a chance to thaw completely. The square sandwiches are perfect for a quick snack and have a healthy level of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. While they may have been initially made for kids, adults will love them too, making them a staple that every household should buy. And at around $3 per box, why wouldn't you add them to your cart?
What other customers have to say about this Uncrustables dupe
I honestly wasn't surprised to see that I wasn't the only person who was head-over-heels for this Aldi frozen find. They're one of the few Aldi dupes that taste like the real thing, meaning you won't be missing out on the experience of the premium-priced Uncrustables. "I like them better than the name brand. More filling," one person commented in a Reddit thread. Other Reddit users recommended cooking them in an air fryer or frying them in a skillet with butter. You could also try cooking them in a waffle iron, which would give them a crisp texture and unique appearance.
Although many think that the Lunch Buddies Aldi sandwich is a triumph, not everyone shares the same sentiment. The primary complaint that people seem to have about them is that the bread is dry, but I do really think this is based on how warm they're served. When they're left to defrost in the fridge for several days, the bread dries out and turns spongy — but this is the case with almost every frozen sandwich I've eaten, whether name-brand or generic. It is a frozen sandwich after all, so you have to give a little bit in the name of convenience. Eat them partially frozen or until initially softened as intended, and you'll be fine.