This Aldi Sandwich Dupe Is Better Than The Original (And Always In My Freezer)

Aldi's freezer section is nothing short of a treasure trove. I've been shopping there for years, and there are plenty of Aldi items you should always have (and sometimes avoid). The best part is that many of these frozen foods are under $5. One item that reigns supreme is one that I always keep stocked in my freezer: The Lunch Buddies Crustless Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwiches.

Now, I grew up on Uncrustables, which is why I was initially interested in these Aldi dupe sandwiches. Uncrustables come in many different flavors, but the perks of this name brand stop there. They can sell for over $4 per four-count box, and require that I shop at a store other than Aldi to get them. The Lunch Buddies peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches come four to a box and seem to be filled just as much as the standard Uncrustables.

The bread is soft, never stale, and I think they're best enjoyed partially frozen so that the jam is still chilly and the peanut butter doesn't have a chance to thaw completely. The square sandwiches are perfect for a quick snack and have a healthy level of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. While they may have been initially made for kids, adults will love them too, making them a staple that every household should buy. And at around $3 per box, why wouldn't you add them to your cart?