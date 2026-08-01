Stop Wasting Cash On Uncrustables — Make Your Own With 5 Minutes And A Cup

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While Uncrustables are certainly convenient, they can get a little pricey, especially if you're tossing one or two of them into your kid's lunchbox a few times a week. Making your own version of the sandwich at home is actually pretty easy — and it can save you some money. A box of Uncrustables at Walmart in Pennsylvania is priced at $9.84 for a box of 8, breaking down to $1.23 per sandwich. To compare, a loaf of Great Value white bread costs $1.36 (for 24 slices), and a jar of Great Value peanut butter and a jar of Great Value jelly each cost $1.98, bringing your at-home Uncrustable ingredients grand total to $5.32. With 24 slices of bread, you can make 12 Uncrustable-style sandwiches, bringing your per-sandwich cost to .44, far lower than the $1.23 per sandwich you'll pay when you buy them pre-assembled.

Making your own Uncrustable is super easy. You'll need your ingredients, a wide-mouth cup, and a fork. In order to get the true Uncrustable experience, you'll need to take a step to make sure your jelly stays put and doesn't make your bread soggy — it's as simple as putting a thin layer of peanut butter on the inside of each piece of bread, with the jelly in between the two peanut butter layers. Put your sandwich together, then press down with the top of your cup to create a seal. Peel the excess bread away, then use a fork to crimp the edges of your sandwich. (If you want to get fancy, you can snag Chichaus' sandwich cutters on Amazon specifically for making Uncrustable-style sandwiches for $7.98.)