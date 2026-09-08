You Can't Skip This Step When Making Espresso Martinis
Espressos are good, and martinis are even better, so whoever discovered that you could marry the two really does deserve a medal. You might find espresso martinis intimidating to make at home, but you'd be surprised by just how easy it is to pull one off like a pro—as long as you master one step you can't afford to overlook.
Espresso is brewed hot; martinis are best served chilled, so adding hot espresso to the vodka and coffee liqueur can leave you with a less-than-ideal cocktail. The heat can melt the ice as you shake the drink, diluting it and leaving you with a watery drink rather than a winning one. The easiest solution? Brew the espresso ahead of time and chill it prior to mixing.
Whether you have a fancy, state-of-the-art coffee maker that makes you feel like a professional barista, or you plan to use a simple, easy instant espresso, making the coffee ahead of time and chilling it gives you a leg up like the pros. Mixologists often have to make coffee in a pinch and chill it for espresso martinis, which makes serving the drink quickly a challenge — and one many bartenders aren't exactly fond of. At home, however, you have the luxury of making the coffee ahead of time and sticking it in the fridge until you're ready to start mixing.
More tips for a knockout espresso martini at home
If making fancy cocktails intimidates you, rest assured that a good espresso martini is nothing to be afraid of. No special skills are involved, so it's a great option for your home bar repertoire. You just need a few simple ingredients — 2 parts vodka to 1 part espresso and 1 part coffee liqueur — to pull it off brilliantly. You can even make a decent version with cold brew, whether homemade or with one of your favorite store-bought varieties.
Choosing a vodka you really like for this drink is a given, but since coffee is the star of the cocktail, it's perhaps even more important to use your favorite coffee. As for the garnish, espresso martinis are typically finished simply yet tastefully, with a few whole espresso beans floating on top. But it never hurts to go above and beyond with a few extra touches. Try coating the rim with cinnamon sugar for a hint of sweetness and spice that complements the coffee, or sprinkle a little cinnamon or ground coffee over the top for a striking contrast against the cocktail's foam top.
If you don't have time to cool your espresso ahead of time, you can still chill it rather quickly. Just stick it in the freezer for a couple of minutes, or stir it with a frozen metal spoon until it's cool. Lastly, never add ice to the espresso itself, which will melt and dilute the coffee, causing the exact issue you're trying to prevent by cooling it before mixing.