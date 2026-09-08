You Can't Skip This Step When Making Espresso Martinis

Espressos are good, and martinis are even better, so whoever discovered that you could marry the two really does deserve a medal. You might find espresso martinis intimidating to make at home, but you'd be surprised by just how easy it is to pull one off like a pro—as long as you master one step you can't afford to overlook.

Espresso is brewed hot; martinis are best served chilled, so adding hot espresso to the vodka and coffee liqueur can leave you with a less-than-ideal cocktail. The heat can melt the ice as you shake the drink, diluting it and leaving you with a watery drink rather than a winning one. The easiest solution? Brew the espresso ahead of time and chill it prior to mixing.

Whether you have a fancy, state-of-the-art coffee maker that makes you feel like a professional barista, or you plan to use a simple, easy instant espresso, making the coffee ahead of time and chilling it gives you a leg up like the pros. Mixologists often have to make coffee in a pinch and chill it for espresso martinis, which makes serving the drink quickly a challenge — and one many bartenders aren't exactly fond of. At home, however, you have the luxury of making the coffee ahead of time and sticking it in the fridge until you're ready to start mixing.