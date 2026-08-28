You're Doing It All Wrong: How To Easily Make An Espresso Martini

Arguably few cocktails offer a better combination of velvety-yet-refreshing decadence than the espresso martini. You've probably seen some dressed-up versions on various bar menus, but the truth is that the drink only calls for a few simple ingredients put together in just the right way. Of course, that's where things can get surprisingly tricky if you don't know what you're doing. If you've been struggling to master the smooth body and beautiful layers of the espresso martini, bartending pro Harry is here to help with easy instructions anyone can follow.

Covering how to make an espresso martini from start to finish, Harry goes over gathering the right ingredients (and, no, as surprising as it may be, this does not include cream), to shaking techniques and finishing off your cocktail with the ideal garnish. The result is a tasty pick-me-up for either before or after dinner, but, as Harry notes, it's probably not a good idea to drink this caffeine-fueled cocktail too late.