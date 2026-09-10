For Flavorful, Crispy Cabbage, Don't Overlook This Simple Step

It's time to start giving cabbage credit where credit is due — for too long, this leafy vegetable has had the reputation of being bland and soggy, but cabbage itself is rarely to blame for that quality. While cornstarch is one secret to extra-crispy cabbage, its more basic needs are plenty of heat and enough fat. The second you skimp on the fat, that's when you end up with something sad, limp, and a little flavorless.

In order to properly brown something like cabbage, you need to give it the right conditions. Fat, most usually oil in this case, helps the surface of the cabbage get hot enough for the Maillard reaction to occur. This is a chemical change that creates all the browned, savory flavors we associate with things like toast, roasted vegetables, and seared meat. But don't think you need to drown your cabbage in oil to achieve this. For a medium head cut into wedges, for example, you only need about 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil.

And the cooking method matters too. Roasting is one of the best routes if crispiness is the goal. Sautéing or frying is another way to give shredded or chopped cabbage lovely browned edges. You just need to make sure all of the pieces have enough breathing room on the baking tray or frying pan because if they are packed together, they'll quickly turn soggy instead of crispy.