Get Extra-Crispy Roasted Cabbage — All You Need Is This Pantry Staple

Cabbage is more versatile than people give it credit for. It can go from the star of the secret ingredient to improve ham and cheese sandwiches to a crispy roasted side dish with a few simple changes in preparation. Roasting it at high heat softens the interior while caramelizing the edges, but if you're chasing the crispiest cabbage you've ever had, then you need to reach for some cornstarch.

Much as cornstarch makes tofu, chicken wings, and roasted potatoes even crispier, just a light dusting on your cabbage encourages it to crisp to perfection. And more browning on the outside is what creates that incredible contrast between a tender center and crispy exterior. But the key is keeping the cornstarch dusting quite light, just a tablespoon or two, depending on the size of your cabbage pieces (wedges, shreds, or chunks) is enough. First, drizzle the cabbage with oil and seasonings, then sprinkle in the cornstarch and toss until it's coated.