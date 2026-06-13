Get Extra-Crispy Roasted Cabbage — All You Need Is This Pantry Staple
Cabbage is more versatile than people give it credit for. It can go from the star of the secret ingredient to improve ham and cheese sandwiches to a crispy roasted side dish with a few simple changes in preparation. Roasting it at high heat softens the interior while caramelizing the edges, but if you're chasing the crispiest cabbage you've ever had, then you need to reach for some cornstarch.
Much as cornstarch makes tofu, chicken wings, and roasted potatoes even crispier, just a light dusting on your cabbage encourages it to crisp to perfection. And more browning on the outside is what creates that incredible contrast between a tender center and crispy exterior. But the key is keeping the cornstarch dusting quite light, just a tablespoon or two, depending on the size of your cabbage pieces (wedges, shreds, or chunks) is enough. First, drizzle the cabbage with oil and seasonings, then sprinkle in the cornstarch and toss until it's coated.
A few simple adjustments makes cabbage even crispier
Cornstarch definitely helps crisp things up, but it works best alongside other good roasting habits. One of the kitchen mistakes that's ruining your food is overcrowding the pan, piling all the vegetables together when you roast them, which traps the steam and makes them go soggy. So give your cabbage plenty of space to let the excess moisture evaporate. And roasting at a relatively high temperature is also key — around 425 degrees Fahrenheit — as this encourages that caramelization that makes roasted cabbage so good.
And before the cornstarch even enters the picture, you want to think about the shape of your cabbage pieces, as thin shreds cook differently (and much faster) than thick wedges. Regardless of how you want to serve your cabbage, the cornstarch crisps things up even more without changing the flavor in any way. A newfound appreciation for cabbage has been named one of the biggest food trends to look out for in 2026, and crispy roasted cabbage is a particularly great example of why chefs and home cooks alike are paying more attention to this previously underappreciated veggie.