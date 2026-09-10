How One Saucy Canned Staple Turns Baked Potatoes Into A 10-Minute Comfort Meal

The combination of baked beans and a baked potato is pretty much its own food group where I come from (I'm British), so explaining the concept feels a little like explaining that toast can be buttered. Still, for anyone in the U.S. who hears "beans on a baked potato" and pictures barbecue, consider this your official introduction.

Different to the sweet and smoky version Americans know, British baked beans are served in a more savory tomato-based sauce. While there are many brands that make baked beans, Heinz is basically synonymous with any baked bean dish, so here's how to get the most out of Heinz baked beans on a baked potato (or "jacket potato" In the U.K. because the potato acts like a jacket for the filling).

Just baked beans and a baked potato create a substantial enough meal, with the beans bringing fiber and a little protein while the potato brings carbohydrates. Part of the appeal is also how easily this comfort meal can be thrown together; you can spend 45 minutes cooking a baked potato in the oven, or you can easily microwave a potato until it's tender enough to split open and stuff with warmed beans. Top it with a handful of cheese, which slowly melts against the hot beans, and you have yourself a British classic.