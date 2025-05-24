As a Londoner, born and raised in Britain, a can of Heinz beans has a forever spot in the pantry. The tomato-rich, sweetly saucy beans are both super-easy to throw together and incredibly easy on the budget. Heinz beans is a trusted staple canned-beans brand for Brits — even if it's not among canned beans to buy according to American tastebuds, across the pond they are top tier. They can be used as part of the notorious full English breakfast, as a filing in jacket potatoes, and, of course, as the star of a humble-but-comforting plate of beans on toast. If you're new to the world of making meals around baked beans, the best place to begin would be to crack open your tin of Heinz beans and create your very own beans on toast.

A plate of beans on toast is a peace offering and the ultimate hug on a plate. The best way to prepare the beans is to warm them over medium heat on the stove, stirring them occasionally and reducing to a lower heat once they start to bubble. You can remove the beans from heat once the sauce offers your desired thickness. Beans on toast can be served alone or with a layer of butter or dairy-free spread on the toast. Sometimes the bread can get a little soggy if the sauce from the beans is left sitting on it for too long; you can either spoon your beans on your bread just before you're ready to eat it (rather than adorning each slice of bread all at once) or you can embrace the fun and bend the bread over, turning it into a slightly slurpy, taco-like beans on toast experience.