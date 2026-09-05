Blueberries And Yogurt Are All You Need To Create This Delicious Frozen Treat
Blueberries are a sweet snack on their own, but they also make a great topping for just about any dish. Whether you're adding them to oatmeal, cakes, cobblers, or ice cream, the options are pretty much endless. If you're looking for new ways to make use of the fruit, there's a simple no-bake treat that is practically destined to become a staple for your freezer — and all you need is blueberries, yogurt, and a bit of patience. Frozen blueberry yogurt bark is the perfect easy sweet treat to have on hand.
Finding ways to make use of your frozen fruit isn't always easy, but yogurt bark turns this fruit into the star of the show. To make this frosty confection, you'll need a pack of frozen wild blueberries and a container of Greek yogurt. Frozen wild blueberries are best because their small size makes them easier to bite into when frozen, but regular or fresh blueberries will also work. The fat in whole milk Greek yogurt, along with its thick consistency, will also help it hold its shape. Otherwise, your yogurt bark could melt quite fast. Simply spread a layer of yogurt on a parchment paper-lined pan and add the berries on top, or fold the berries into the yogurt first and spread the mixture across the pan. Let it freeze for a couple of hours, until it can be cut or broken into pieces, and your blueberry yogurt bark is ready to be enjoyed.
Tasty upgrades for frozen blueberry yogurt bark
A blueberry yogurt bark may only require two ingredients, but it's easy to get creative with. Additives such as granola, nuts, or raisins will add extra flavor and texture to your yogurt bark. You can also add sweeteners like honey or vanilla extract to the yogurt mixture (around 2 tablespoons for every ¼ cup of yogurt) before freezing, or drizzle some honey on top. Or, swirl melted chocolate in the yogurt before freezing for a rich, chocolatey finish. Plain Greek yogurt is a good neutral base, but you can also experiment with other Greek yogurt flavors, such as banana, strawberry, or mixed berry for extra berry flavor. And although kefir and Greek yogurt are different, you can substitute the former for the latter and still end up with a tasty fermented dairy bark.
Yogurt bark needs to stay in the freezer, and the best way to keep it is in an airtight container with parchment paper between the pieces to keep them from sticking together. While this sweet treat will last for up to two weeks, chances are you'll finish it long before then.