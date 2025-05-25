Beware: This Frozen Snack Might Melt More Than You Think
Next to enjoying double-scoop ice cream cones and fruity popsicles, try converting a few everyday foods into snackable sweet treats. If you already like to make frozen yogurt at home with three basic ingredients like Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and honey, then you might also enjoy spreading this mixture onto a baking sheet to make frozen yogurt bark. However, when it comes time to enjoy it, don't be fooled by this shareable snack's smooth, solid texture. Leaving it out on the counter for too long may result in a melted mess.
As the name presumes, yogurt bark is a thin layer of frozen yogurt broken into individual pieces. Unfortunately though, frozen yogurt melts at a rather quick and steady rate at room temperature. What inevitably causes this structural breakdown has a lot to do with the amount of water in your preferred yogurt of choice. Not only does water have a lower freezing point, but once frozen, it may create unappealing ice crystals along the surface of your yogurt bark.
Also, unlike home-style ice cream made with ample amounts of heavy cream and whole milk, many refrigerated yogurts contain less cream and fat. Sure enough, this lack of fat makes yogurt less stable, which leads to fast melting outside your freezer. Luckily though, by using the right kind of yogurt and adding in one of two additional ingredients, you can create a delicious yogurt bark that is more structurally sound, freezes well, and has a remarkably creamy texture.
Helpful tips for making tasty frozen yogurt bark
While you can't fully prevent yogurt bark from melting at room temperature, you can slow the process down with the right blend of ingredients. As opposed to regular yogurt, Greek yogurt is strained to remove residual water and whey, resulting in more fat per serving. For the best yogurt bark, use whole milk varieties. The additional fat coupled with its thicker consistency makes this type of Greek yogurt the go-to choice for a creamier, more stabilized frozen snack.
You can also prevent frozen yogurt from turning icy by combining yogurt with a high-fat ingredient like nut butter or coconut oil before freezing. Conversely, if you're trying to cut back on fat, you can achieve a creamy yogurt bark by using low or non-fat Skyr, which is similar to Greek yogurt but has a tangier flavor and thicker texture.
To make this delightful treat, combine Greek yogurt or Skyr with your choice of extras like honey, nut butter, and vanilla, then spread the mixture into an even layer on a lined baking sheet and freeze it. After approximately four hours, break apart the yogurt and place the pieces back in the freezer for an additional 15 to 30 minutes.
For the most enjoyable eating experience, defrost this frozen snack for only a minute or two before consuming. Once you're fully comfortable using Greek yogurt or Skyr to make yogurt bark, next time, you may be ready to bring out the popsicle molds for a fun take on breakfast parfaits.