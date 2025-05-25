Beware: This Frozen Snack Might Melt More Than You Think

Next to enjoying double-scoop ice cream cones and fruity popsicles, try converting a few everyday foods into snackable sweet treats. If you already like to make frozen yogurt at home with three basic ingredients like Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and honey, then you might also enjoy spreading this mixture onto a baking sheet to make frozen yogurt bark. However, when it comes time to enjoy it, don't be fooled by this shareable snack's smooth, solid texture. Leaving it out on the counter for too long may result in a melted mess.

As the name presumes, yogurt bark is a thin layer of frozen yogurt broken into individual pieces. Unfortunately though, frozen yogurt melts at a rather quick and steady rate at room temperature. What inevitably causes this structural breakdown has a lot to do with the amount of water in your preferred yogurt of choice. Not only does water have a lower freezing point, but once frozen, it may create unappealing ice crystals along the surface of your yogurt bark.

Also, unlike home-style ice cream made with ample amounts of heavy cream and whole milk, many refrigerated yogurts contain less cream and fat. Sure enough, this lack of fat makes yogurt less stable, which leads to fast melting outside your freezer. Luckily though, by using the right kind of yogurt and adding in one of two additional ingredients, you can create a delicious yogurt bark that is more structurally sound, freezes well, and has a remarkably creamy texture.