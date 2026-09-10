The 9 Best Ways To Customize Your Culver's Grilled Cheese

Culver's is known for its iconic Butterburgers, though it actually offers a bunch of other menu items, from sandwiches to seafood. And there's one menu item that customers have always deemed the best version of its kind: the Culver's grilled cheese. The sandwich is nothing more than sourdough, lots of butter, and a few slices of good-quality American cheese. It's pretty basic, which means you can essentially jazz it up any way you want.

There are countless ways to make a Culver's grilled cheese even better and truly tailor it to your taste buds; you can add almost anything that's available on the Culver's menu. In some cases, the employee will add it right to the sandwich, though other additions might require you to open the sandwich and do it yourself. Whether you're craving more cheese, a tangy dressing, or a classic add-on like pickles, here are nine easy ways to take that Culver's grilled cheese to the next level.