Not Canola, Not Vegetable — Boxed Brownies Turn Out 10x Fudgier With This Oil

The brownie debate is real. Whether you like your brownies chewy, fudgy, or cakey may come down to preference, but if you're on Team Fudge, try swapping in coconut oil the next time you're making a batch of boxed brownies. It's all about the fat content — in general, oil-based brownies tend to be softer and moister than butter-based versions, because oil has more fat than butter. And with more fat in the mix, the flour is less likely to build the structure that makes brownies cakey.

Of all the cooking oils available, neutral oils are the most common addition to brownie mix, but coconut oil makes a great substitute because it stays solid at cooler room temperatures. In fact, it doesn't melt until it reaches 78 degrees Fahrenheit, which means it behaves very differently from canola or vegetable oil. When the coconut oil inside the brownies cools, it will firm back up, which may help create a fudgier bite. This oil is already a staple ingredient in vegan baking for this reason — it makes a great replacement for dairy fats like butter while giving baked goods a rich, tender texture.

The only warning, obvious as it may be, is that coconut oil does taste like coconut. Especially unrefined or virgin coconut oil, which brings a noticeable coconut aroma and flavor and is lovely, but can also taste slightly out of place if you want the primary flavor to be pure chocolate. So, flavorless refined coconut oil may be the better choice if you don't want brownies that remind you of a Mounds bar.