Boxed Brownies Get 10x The Flavor When You Add This Pantry Staple

If you've got a sweet tooth, a rich and fudgy brownie is a great way to satisfy it, especially with a convenient boxed mixes. Of course, even the best boxed mix — our favorite is Baker's Corner chewy fudge brownie mix — can be upgraded with a few simple additions. But there's one pantry staple that can really transform this chocolate-y treat that you're probably overlooking: milk powder.

Milk powder or dry milk is simply dehydrated milk, a shelf-stable alternative to fresh milk that stays good for at least a year when stored in a cool, dry space. Although it can be rehydrated and turned back into liquid milk, it is also used in its powdered form to boost the flavor of desserts. (Powdered milk's long shelf life makes it especially useful if you don't drink milk on a regular basis, but need it for baking and cooking.) Powdered milk adds more protein and sugar to your desserts without adding liquid. Incorporating it into your favorite brownie mix creates a more complex texture and taste, leaving you with brownies that have a slightly chewier bite and a delicious caramelized, nutty flavor.

You can even experiment with different types of milk powder — you can find it in full-fat, skim, no-fat, buttermilk and even plant-based versions — depending on how you want to enhance your brownies. Unlike nonfat varieties, whole or full-fat powdered milk increases the fat content of your dessert; add it to your batter for a richer dessert with a more concentrated dairy flavor. Or opt for oat milk powder for a dairy-free spin. Whichever you choose, just make sure you're adding it to your brownies the right way.