Make Melting Cabbage A Cozier Side Dish When You Add These To The Pan

Our Garlicky melting cabbage recipe provides excellent step-by-step instructions, should you have the time, interest, and free hand or iPhone stand to more easily scroll in the kitchen. You can also just keep a few key principles in mind if you're more the type to wing it.

After breaking down the cabbage down into wedges, sear them on the stovetop to gather some golden color and caramelized flavor. While that's working, do the same to the chopped garlic in an oven-safe saucepan before adding some chicken stock to deglaze the pan and act as the melting liquid. Once that's in, you can add your parmesan to let it melt in along with some milk or heavy cream if you'd like it to be on the creamier side. You can also sprinkle in whatever seasonings you like, then lay the cabbage wedges flat in the pan and bake it all together in the oven. Get creative with the seasonings. You can make it spicy with something like red pepper flakes or more herbaceous with oregano, basil, or herbes de Provence.

This method works better than trying to cook them all together to begin with because it prevents the garlic from burning to bitterness and the Parmesan from sticking more to the pan than to the cabbage. More parm on top in the last 20 minutes or so of about an hourlong stint in the oven is the final crowning glory. You can also reserve a few tablespoons of the sauce, roast a few extra garlic cloves in a pan, whisk it all together, then drizzle it over this cozy dish just before serving for an even sweeter, punchier effect.