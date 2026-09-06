Looking For A More Affordable Alternative To A Yeti Cooler? Customers Recommend These 2 Brands

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Yeti coolers are expensive, but they can be worth it if you prioritize durability, performance, and the prestige that comes with the Yeti name. But we aren't all outdoor adventurers trekking into the wilderness with nothing but our backpacks and the food we can fit in a cooler to keep us alive for the next week. That can make the Yeti price tag hard to swallow. If you're looking for a cooler that can provide the reliability you actually need without making a serious dent in your budget, there are more affordable alternatives. This is where RTIC (pronounced "ahr-tik") and Pelican distinguish themselves.

These brands offer quality performance without the exorbitant prices of Yeti coolers. Customers who've tried these brands were impressed by their efficiency and affordability. A Redditor compared their Pelican positively to other brands, including their 75-quart Yeti Tundra, explaining, "Pelican 80qt wheeled cooler beat the rest by about a whole day in ice retention." They're not alone. A lot of reviewers on Amazon said something similar. Another Reddit user attests to RTIC's reliability, saying, "My Rtic kept my ice going for my whole 3 day trip. 199$ versus 400!"

RTIC and Pelican are by no means cheap, but each has models that are much more affordable than Yeti, and some even have similar specs to coveted Yeti products, including exceptional ice retention suitable for more realistic everyday scenarios, such as cookouts and road trips. And they hold up just as well in direct comparisons to the popular Yeti coolers.