The 9 Most Stylish Coolers Anyone Has Ever Seen
Squelchingly hot days means plenty of opportunities for beach trips, park picnics, and camping adventures. If you want to make the most of your time outside and enjoy it to the fullest, you need plenty of snacks and beverages on hand. The best way to enjoy your time with friends and family, while also indulging in your favorite treats, is by having the right cooler to keep everything at the optimal temperature.
There are tons of companies offering a variety of coolers in different sizes and price points, and also a ton that have gotten a complete stylistic makeover. Some are so stylish, they look like an intentional accessory on their own. When you need a cooler to hold your favorite Trader Joe's beach treats or the most drinkable cheap beers, finding the most functional and fashionable one is key.
Rovr RollR 45 wheeled cooler
The Rovr RollR 45 wheeled cooler is everything you need for a day outside and comes in five stylish colors. Not only does this cooler keep your food and drinks cold all day, it has the added benefit of being on wheels. That means you can roll this puppy through sand, dirt, concrete, and more.
Business & Pleasure Rivie Pink premium cooler bag
The Business & Pleasure Rivie Pink premium cooler bag turns heads when you carry it to the beach. We love the light pink-and-red combo, but there are plenty of colors and designs to match your vibe. You also have to admire the details of this bag, including a sophisticated brown leather handle and zipper tabs.
Igloo Luxe dual compartment backpack
Even though most of the coolers on our list are bold and bright, some achieve their style with elegance and sleekness. Take the Igloo Luxe dual compartment backpack; it has a soft vegan leather exterior and a shiny gold interior. Choose from brown or black and show off this stylish cooler as your next accessory.
Igloo KoolTunes
The Igloo KoolTunes evokes nostalgia of ice chests we used on the beach in the '80s and '90s. You can keep your drinks cold on ice with this Igloo cooler while simultaneously enjoying music through its Bluetooth speakers. Why waste space carrying a cooler and a speaker when you can combine both?
Ban.do Cooler Bag
This Ban.do cooler bag is one of the cutest coolers we've ever seen. Its bright colors and checkered design are perfect for a juicy summer day and feels like a go-to accessory when you're heading to the beach or the park. This cooler is also great for those who need a smaller item that works for one or two people.
Urban Outfitters The Get Out cooler bag
A backpack cooler that has a stunning mid-century modern aesthetic? Yes, please! The Urban Outfitters The Get Out cooler bag keeps things cold for a day. According to the website, it can hold six bottles of wine, 24 cans, or basically an entire picnic.
Hydro Flask 12 L Carry Out soft cooler
You may know of Hydro Flask for its water bottles and tumblers, but the company's innovation doesn't stop with these products. They make insulated coolers that are both reliable and stylish. You can be proud to show up to your friend's picnic with the Hydro Flask 12 L Carry Out soft cooler. We love its new color, Surf, but you can choose from a variety of fun colors and designs.
Yeti M12 backpack soft cooler
Yeti is one of the better-known cooler brands on the market, and its products are pretty exceptional. But with that high quality comes a high price tag, so many people have to decide if Yeti coolers are really worth the money. If you have the money to spend, and you need to keep something cold for a long period of time, Yeti is a great solution. Yeti's M12 backpack soft cooler can hold 20 cans or 12 pounds of ice, and the backpack style lets you carry everything hands-free.
Lagoon Cancun outdoor cooler 3-in-1 patio table
We've saved the best cooler for last. The Lagoon Cancun outdoor cooler 3-in-1 patio table is quite possibly the most interesting cooler we've ever seen. The design is sleek and colorful, but the best part is that this ice chest also functions as a table! Coolers don't get much "cooler" than that.