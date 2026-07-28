How Long Will A Yeti Cooler Keep Ice Frozen?

To most people, Yeti is the gold standard when it comes to reliable coolers. While they're expensive, Yetis are worth the high price tag if you're someone who takes frequent camping trips, hosts plenty of poolside barbecues, or spends hours out on the boat. Plus, when cared for properly, Yetis can last for years. But exactly how long does a Yeti cooler keep ice frozen? Yeti is the first to say there's no real answer, but customer reviews say that, in the right conditions, ice in a Yeti can last around five days.

This question is addressed on Yeti's FAQ. The response, in a nutshell, is that there are too many factors to truly determine how long ice lasts in a Yeti cooler. Factors, including the cooler's environment, its exposure to the sun, how much ice is in the cooler at the start, and the shape of the ice, are all things to consider. Yeti specifically points out that its Tundra cooler, a popular choice for camping trips, has up to 3 inches of durable insulation. This is on the high end of insulation thickness and is usually only found in the best-quality coolers — so, right there, you know the ice retention in a Yeti is longer than most.