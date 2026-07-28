How Long Will A Yeti Cooler Keep Ice Frozen?
To most people, Yeti is the gold standard when it comes to reliable coolers. While they're expensive, Yetis are worth the high price tag if you're someone who takes frequent camping trips, hosts plenty of poolside barbecues, or spends hours out on the boat. Plus, when cared for properly, Yetis can last for years. But exactly how long does a Yeti cooler keep ice frozen? Yeti is the first to say there's no real answer, but customer reviews say that, in the right conditions, ice in a Yeti can last around five days.
This question is addressed on Yeti's FAQ. The response, in a nutshell, is that there are too many factors to truly determine how long ice lasts in a Yeti cooler. Factors, including the cooler's environment, its exposure to the sun, how much ice is in the cooler at the start, and the shape of the ice, are all things to consider. Yeti specifically points out that its Tundra cooler, a popular choice for camping trips, has up to 3 inches of durable insulation. This is on the high end of insulation thickness and is usually only found in the best-quality coolers — so, right there, you know the ice retention in a Yeti is longer than most.
Customer reviews suggest ice in a Yeti can last for days
Though you don't get a true answer from Yeti, customer reviews say it all. In a r/YetiCoolers Reddit thread about Yeti's durability, several customers noted that ice in their hard coolers stayed frozen for four days comfortably, but for as long as five days. "I drove over 2,000 miles ... took about four days total," one user wrote, saying their dog's food "was still frozen rock-solid when we arrived."
"My husband leaves his in the back of his truck year round but tries to park in shade when possible. Only refills ice every four to five days but it's still cool and has ice when he does it," another Redditor wrote. Someone agreed that it can go for five days in the proper conditions, commenting: "I have a yeti haul that I used in Florida and I achieved five full days of it being left outside the whole trip." The person did add that they limited how much they opened the cooler (no more than three times per day), so this plays into Yeti's wording that certain factors increase or decrease ice longevity. You can also potentially increase the ice's longevity by chilling the cooler before packing it for your trip. If you keep your cooler closed as much as possible, store it in the shade, and fill it with plenty of ice, it seems reasonable to assume it will keep ice frozen for around five days.