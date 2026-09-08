The Canned Vegetable That Transforms Baked Potatoes Into A Creamy Comfort Meal
As far as comforting meals go, a baked potato has everything going for it — a crisp skin, fluffy insides, and the fact that it's basically an edible bowl for any fillings. And there's a canned vegetable you may have never considered that works just perfectly as a way to upgrade a baked potato: creamed corn. A few spoonfuls of creamed corn over a piping hot baked potato with a handful of shredded cheese is a quick and easy way to turn a humble potato into a much more exciting meal.
Despite its name, canned creamed corn usually contains no actual cream. It's made by crushing corn kernels, which releases their milky, starchy contents, and commercial versions may also add cornstarch to help make it even thicker and more spoonable. The technique has roots in Indigenous American cooking and eventually became a staple of Midwestern and Southern cuisine. And texturally speaking, it makes for a pretty perfect topper for a baked potato, since it's thick and creamy enough that it sits on top of the spud instead of running off the sides. It also brings a mellow, earthy, gently sweet flavor that marries well with a whole host of interesting ingredients.
Give your potato the loaded treatment
To make this the best baked potato of your life, bake a large russet potato until the skin is crisp. Then, fluff the middle up with a fork and add butter before spooning over some creamed corn that you've gently warmed either on the stove or in the microwave. Finally, to ramp up the indulgence, top it with a handful of cheese and a crack of black pepper. But it need not stop there — crispy bacon or rotisserie chicken are easy add-ons that can turn this into an even more substantial meal.
If you want even bolder flavors, lean into some bigger themes. For example, a Mexican street corn-inspired version could come together by crumbling Cotija or feta over the corn. Follow that up with some chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime. This would also be a brilliant way to use Tajín if it's in your spice cabinet. Or take it in a barbecue direction with some smoked paprika folded through the corn, then top it off with some grilled chicken and a drizzle of barbecue sauce. There's even a more Tex-Mex-style combination you could create by topping the creamed corn with black beans, cheddar, sour cream. Add a spoonful of salsa to balance out this otherwise rich and creamy filling.