The Canned Vegetable That Transforms Baked Potatoes Into A Creamy Comfort Meal

As far as comforting meals go, a baked potato has everything going for it — a crisp skin, fluffy insides, and the fact that it's basically an edible bowl for any fillings. And there's a canned vegetable you may have never considered that works just perfectly as a way to upgrade a baked potato: creamed corn. A few spoonfuls of creamed corn over a piping hot baked potato with a handful of shredded cheese is a quick and easy way to turn a humble potato into a much more exciting meal.

Despite its name, canned creamed corn usually contains no actual cream. It's made by crushing corn kernels, which releases their milky, starchy contents, and commercial versions may also add cornstarch to help make it even thicker and more spoonable. The technique has roots in Indigenous American cooking and eventually became a staple of Midwestern and Southern cuisine. And texturally speaking, it makes for a pretty perfect topper for a baked potato, since it's thick and creamy enough that it sits on top of the spud instead of running off the sides. It also brings a mellow, earthy, gently sweet flavor that marries well with a whole host of interesting ingredients.