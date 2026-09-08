10 Of The Best Cabernet Sauvignons For Every Budget

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Cabernet sauvignon is one of the few wines where a perfectly respectable bottle can cost less than your typical Starbucks order, and another can require a second mortgage. The range of quality can also be staggering, and price alone is often a lousy shortcut for deciding what to buy. As an international wine judge and wine writer, I've tasted my share of cab savs, including modestly priced bottles that made me swoon and pricey ones that left me thinking about all the other things I could have bought instead.

Given this vast playing field, I've learned to look for different signals at each price point. A value cabernet sauvignon should be delicious, recognizable, and versatile enough for a weeknight pour. As the price climbs, so do my expectations. I'm looking for a sense of where the wine comes from, some structure, greater flavor concentration, aging potential, or a story that gives the bottle genuine significance. Ideally, I find a combination of all those qualities at once.

This list is a practical ladder through ten price tiers, starting at $5 to 10 and going all the way up to $250. Each entry earns its place based on quality, value within its price range, producer consistency, and how it represents the cabernet sauvignon category overall. Prices are estimates based on current retailer listings and can vary by vintage, store, state, taxes, promotions, and availability.