How To Know If You Should Decant Your Bottle Of Wine

To decant or not to decant? That is the question. It's not necessary or even recommended in all circumstances; it all comes down to the wine you're pouring. Decanters are mostly used when opening an older bottle of wine that has been aged for some time or for a younger bottle to aerate before serving.

Decanting involves pouring a bottle of wine into a larger, open vessel instead of into glasses straight from the bottle. Decanting is commonly used with aged wines to remove solids that may have accumulated during fermentation and aging. Also, if a wine is made unfiltered, it must be decanted to remove this sediment before consumption.

The decanter also gives the wine some contact with oxygen before drinking, which can soften and round out chemical compounds called tannins. They're responsible for the dry, sometimes astringent feel of some wines that, given time, can evolve into a beautiful melange of flavors and textures. Tannic red wines can age for years or decades, but you may not want to wait that long. This is where a decanter comes in handy — when you want to drink the wine now, aeration can help to open a wine, even if it hasn't aged to its fullest potential.