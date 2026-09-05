Bobby Flay Says This Is The Key To The Best Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Once the crisp, chill air of autumn replaces the warmth of the summer season, there's always one thing on everyone's mind (okay, maybe not everyone, but close): all things pumpkin spice. If you want pumpkin spice syrup to punctuate your drinks and desserts with that fall flavor, try doing it the Bobby Flay way. Flay's recipe has granulated and brown sugar, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract, but it's the fifth ingredient — the pumpkin pie spice — which he says is the most important element.

In a Food Network video, the celebrity chef shared how to create the perfect autumnal flavor in pumpkin spice syrup. Like any other recipe, he dissolved the sugars in water to create the base for the syrup. He also enlisted the help of canned pumpkin puree, which introduces a smooth, velvety texture. "You know pumpkin is squash, so this is just basically poached squash. It is cooked, it's always consistent, and actually it's a very good product," he said.

However, that pumpkin puree doesn't have much flavor of its own. That's why it's key to add the layer of pumpkin pie spice. As Flay mentioned, "Pumpkin doesn't really have a lot of flavor. It's the spices that we think of as the pumpkin flavor. That's why they call it pumpkin spice." Pumpkin spice typically features cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice — though some brands can even have cloves, lemon peel, and star anise. Flay also added vanilla extract to the mix as the last step to bridge all the flavors.