Bobby Flay Says This Is The Key To The Best Pumpkin Spice Syrup
Once the crisp, chill air of autumn replaces the warmth of the summer season, there's always one thing on everyone's mind (okay, maybe not everyone, but close): all things pumpkin spice. If you want pumpkin spice syrup to punctuate your drinks and desserts with that fall flavor, try doing it the Bobby Flay way. Flay's recipe has granulated and brown sugar, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract, but it's the fifth ingredient — the pumpkin pie spice — which he says is the most important element.
In a Food Network video, the celebrity chef shared how to create the perfect autumnal flavor in pumpkin spice syrup. Like any other recipe, he dissolved the sugars in water to create the base for the syrup. He also enlisted the help of canned pumpkin puree, which introduces a smooth, velvety texture. "You know pumpkin is squash, so this is just basically poached squash. It is cooked, it's always consistent, and actually it's a very good product," he said.
However, that pumpkin puree doesn't have much flavor of its own. That's why it's key to add the layer of pumpkin pie spice. As Flay mentioned, "Pumpkin doesn't really have a lot of flavor. It's the spices that we think of as the pumpkin flavor. That's why they call it pumpkin spice." Pumpkin spice typically features cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice — though some brands can even have cloves, lemon peel, and star anise. Flay also added vanilla extract to the mix as the last step to bridge all the flavors.
Tips for a successful pumpkin spice syrup
It's likely that Bobby Flay chose brown sugar along with white sugar because it helps the syrup develop a warmer, richer, toffee-like finish, which pumpkin can greatly benefit from. This flavor boost is even more useful when the finished pumpkin spice syrup is added to beverages and desserts, like lattes and cheesecakes.
While Flay boils brown and granulated sugar plus water in a pot, you can also do it in the microwave. For a no-heat method — which can count as an arm workout — just put them in a sealed container, shaking for at least three minutes. Cook the pumpkin puree and spices on the side, then gently combine the mixture with the sugar syrup over low heat. Be mindful of the temperature, as boiling it at this stage can cause the syrup to develop a cloudy appearance. This is a sign that you might have to start over (especially if left to boil for too long), as it might add bitterness to the mix. You'll also want to strain the syrup after it has cooled. You can use a strainer, cheesecloth, or even a coffee filter (though it's only good for small batches). Cotton fabric from clothes you no longer use is also an option.
There are plenty of pumpkin spice syrup recipes that deliciously interpret the classic flavor, and if there's one thing they all have in common, it's the comforting, spicy warmth they add to any dish, sprinkled with a bit of nostalgia. Whether you're introducing the syrup to your coffee, yogurt, smoothies, or pancakes, you have a versatile ingredient that you can incorporate into anything. And the best part is, once you've run out, it's easy to make a fresh batch. Just don't skimp on the spices.