What's The Average Lifespan Of A KitchenAid Dishwasher?

KitchenAid has a good reputation as a go-to brand for appliances that last. Just look at KitchenAid's stand mixers, which can last decades. As for how long you can expect your KitchenAid dishwasher to last, there's unfortunately no precise estimate, but it's possible to nail down an approximate window.

The good news is that a KitchenAid dishwasher should last longer than your "average" dishwasher. Dishwashers generally last for around ten years, give or take a little, with the obvious caveat that there are a lot of brands out there, and it's a bit of a guessing game. KitchenAid's dishwashers have an estimated 10-year lifespan, but you may be able to expect a few years more than that. Many appliance experts suggest that KitchenAid dishwashers last around 10 to 14 years. That said, don't expect it to reach its upper teenage years, as it's harder to find anyone who can argue that they'll get past the 15-year mark.

As mentioned, this lifespan isn't exactly official. The closest confirmed thing out there is the warranty, which covers parts and labor for just a year, while some parts like the heating element, motor, and electronic controls get five years (the stainless steel tub is covered for life). But this shouldn't be misunderstood as a lifespan estimate; it's just what the company will fix for free.