The Dishwasher Mistake That's Leaving Your Cookware Filthy
There are many mistakes people make when loading the dishwasher that can lead to cookware coming out less than clean. However, there's one mistake that almost everyone is guilty of, and it has nothing to do with how you place your dishes or whether or not your dishwasher is overloaded. Instead, it all comes down to cleaning your filter.
The filter in your dishwasher is crucially important, as it's responsible for protecting the pump from debris and stopping food particles from being recirculated during the cleaning cycle. If this filter is never cleaned, you'll start to notice a funky smell from the built-up food particles, and some might begin being sprayed back on your cookware, leaving them pretty filthy even after multiple cleaning cycles. If left uncleaned for too long, a blockage could occur, causing water to back up into the bottom of your dishwasher. In some instances, it could even cause the dishwasher to stop working because not enough water can make it through the filter to be recycled.
Fortunately, filters are fairly easy to clean once you know how important they are, and you can typically find them at the bottom of your dishwasher. All you need to do is pull them out and give them a good cleaning with some warm water and dish soap. According to dishwashing manufacturer Maytag, how often you clean your filter depends on whether you scrape or rinse your dishes beforehand.
The cleaner your dishwasher, the cleaner your cookware
You might mistakenly think your dishwasher gets cleaned when you're running it; however, it needs a bit more attention if you want your cookware to come out sparkling. Along with cleaning your filter, you can descale your dishwasher with vinegar and baking soda every month. This will help remove internal build-up, neutralize lingering odors, and kill bacteria and mold. You can also use a lemon to freshen your dishwasher even more during wash cycles. In addition to descaling, you should also remember to clean the door seals and spray arm. Look up a cleaning tutorial on YouTube if you don't know where some of these areas are located in your dishwasher. If there is any build-up in the spray nozzles, you can use a toothpick to clean them.
Ideally, you should try to deep clean your dishwasher once a month if you use it frequently. However, that isn't the only time you should be cleaning it. After running a load, you should always check to see if there is any leftover food around the bottom of the dishwasher. You'll want to clean these up so they don't get stuck to your next load of dishes. Likewise, you should keep the dishwasher door open so it can dry out after a cycle. This will help prevent mold and mildew growth. Although it takes a bit more work and diligence, it's worth it if you want clean cookware that you can feel good about cooking with!