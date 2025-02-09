The Dishwasher Mistake That's Leaving Your Cookware Filthy

There are many mistakes people make when loading the dishwasher that can lead to cookware coming out less than clean. However, there's one mistake that almost everyone is guilty of, and it has nothing to do with how you place your dishes or whether or not your dishwasher is overloaded. Instead, it all comes down to cleaning your filter.

The filter in your dishwasher is crucially important, as it's responsible for protecting the pump from debris and stopping food particles from being recirculated during the cleaning cycle. If this filter is never cleaned, you'll start to notice a funky smell from the built-up food particles, and some might begin being sprayed back on your cookware, leaving them pretty filthy even after multiple cleaning cycles. If left uncleaned for too long, a blockage could occur, causing water to back up into the bottom of your dishwasher. In some instances, it could even cause the dishwasher to stop working because not enough water can make it through the filter to be recycled.

Fortunately, filters are fairly easy to clean once you know how important they are, and you can typically find them at the bottom of your dishwasher. All you need to do is pull them out and give them a good cleaning with some warm water and dish soap. According to dishwashing manufacturer Maytag, how often you clean your filter depends on whether you scrape or rinse your dishes beforehand.