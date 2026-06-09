What's The Average Lifespan Of A KitchenAid Stand Mixer?

KitchenAid stand mixers are sometimes held up as one of the best options on the market for home bakers, although at around $350 for the cheapest model and over $1,000 for the upper end, you'll want to be sure that it'll last a while. Of course, the lifespan inevitably varies based on factors like how often and intensely you use it, so it's impossible to give one single, universally accurate answer. However, we can make an educated estimate.

Let's start with what the company says. Unfortunately, KitchenAid and parent company Whirlpool don't seem to have publicly indicated any expected lifespan. For what it's worth, the brand offers a one-year warranty under which you can get your mixer replaced if there are defects, but this shouldn't be interpreted as a sign that it will only last, say, one and a half years. (That said, it may be worth giving the mixer a decent workout early on so you can use the warranty in case there are any problems.)

The reality is that the appliance should last much longer: Based on consumer reports, it seems that you can get an average of 10 to 15 years of mixing out of your KitchenAid. Some report getting 20 years or even more out of it when it's well looked after. If you're a frequent user, the lifespan could be shorter, especially for those using it for lots of kneading (say, for bread or pizza dough). The model can also have an impact: The upper-end Professional and Artisan models have metal components that last longer (and an Ina Garten stamp of approval), while the plastic and nylon in entry-level Classic models may wear out faster.