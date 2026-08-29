20 Cozy Aldi Fall Items To Add To Your Cart In 2026
If you're anything like me, the moment you feel the slightest chill in the air, you're ready to transform your kitchen into cozy central. Thankfully, you don't have to spend like crazy to get all the fall vibes in your kitchen this year. Aldi has a ton of fall items that will make you want to stare out the window at the changing leaves as you breathe in the scents of cinnamon, maple, and pumpkin spice (obviously).
If you're ready to get your kitchen set up for the season, we're with you. From kitchen decor items to apple fritters to pumpkin spice coffee, our list of cozy fall Aldi items has you covered. Prices and availability may differ from one location to the next — especially when it comes to Aldi finds. If you see something on this list that you absolutely need in your kitchen, we'd recommend getting there quickly, as some of Aldi's limited-time items sell out quickly.
Crofton Glass Pumpkin Dome
Whether you need a way to show off your homemade 3-ingredient fall cake mix cookies or you're simply displaying store-bought treats (there are plenty of good ones on this list, stay tuned), the Crofton Glass Pumpkin Dome is a gorgeous way to let fall desserts shine in your kitchen.
Get the Crofton Glass Pumpkin Dome from Aldi for $19.99.
The Halloween Collection Serving Bowl
Once fall arrives, so does spooky season, and The Halloween Collection Serving Bowl at Aldi will let you serve your favorite Halloween treats in style (it's also a great way to serve dinner rolls or salad with a little seasonal flair).
Get a Halloween Collection Serving Bowl at Aldi for $9.99.
Crofton Harvest Kitchen Towels
It's always a good idea to have kitchen towels handy, and you might as well choose towels that let you add some seasonal fun to your space. Put a pair of these fall towels from Aldi into your rotation to make things in the kitchen just a smidge more cozy.
Get a 2-pack of Crofton Harvest Kitchen Towels at Aldi for $2.99.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll
The first fall bite of a pumpkin roll is right up there with stepping on your first crunchy leaf of the season. Word to the wise: this particular pumpkin roll is particularly sweet (thanks to the buttercream inside) and great alongside a cup of flavored coffee that brings autumn flavors to life (more on that in just a moment).
Get a Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll at Aldi for $4.99.
Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee
When choosing ground coffee to carry you through the chilly fall months, you've got a few options at Aldi. Try Barissimo Maple Pecan Pie or Pumpkin Spice ground coffee to give you the boost you need to get through the day while bringing the tastes and scents of fall to your morning routine.
Get Barissimo Maple Pecan Pie Ground Coffee at Aldi for $5.89.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies
These little cookies pack a serious flavor punch, thanks largely in part to the cinnamon cream cheese filling. They're great on their own or as an addition to a dessert tray for a fall party.
Get Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies at Aldi for $4.99.
Benton's Fall Soft Baked Cookies
Pumpkin spice is fantastic, but it's not the only fall flavor deserving of attention. Snag a bag of Benton's Soft Baked Cookies in Apple Crisp for a delicious blend of autumn flavors with apple pieces in every bite.
Get Benton's Fall Soft Baked Cookies at Aldi for $2.99.
Choceur Fall Clusters
The perfect blend of sweet and crunchy, Choceur Pumpkin Pie Caramel Clusters won't last long in your pantry. Each bite is a blend of graham crackers, caramel, pumpkin spice, and cinnamon, all topped off with a sweet drizzle (if you love sweet fall treats as much as I do, you'll want to pick up two bags).
Get Choceur Fall Clusters at Aldi for $3.29.
Southern Grove Fall Flavored Cashews
Ready to add some crunch to your day with a little bit of fall flair? Southern Grove Fall Flavored Cashews are a great way to make trail mix more filling, add a surprising crunch to your favorite coleslaw recipe, or to top off a sweet-and-savory salad.
Get Southern Grove Fall Flavored Cashews at Aldi for $4.29.
Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles
Want to take your morning waffles to the next level? Pick up a box of Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles next time you're at Aldi — they're a quick way to add a taste of autumn to your day. You can even try using these frozen waffles as a hack to totally upgrade your breakfast sandwich (these would pair particularly well with maple-flavored sausage patties).
Get Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles at Aldi for $2.19.
Specially Selected Fall Flavored Maple Syrup
Try topping off your waffles with a heavy-handed pour of flavored maple syrup. Fall-themed maple syrup varieties available at Aldi include Cinnamon Roll, Bourbon Barrel, and Pumpkin Spice.
Get Specially Selected Fall Flavored Maple Syrup at Aldi for $5.49.
Sundae Shoppe Fall Gelato Pints
Whether you enjoy a scoop of Sundae Shoppe Fall Gelato on its own or on top of your favorite fall dessert, you'll want to make sure to toss a few of these into your cart the next time you're at Aldi. Flavors include Pumpkin Praline Pie, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, and Apple Pie.
Get Sundae Shoppe Fall Gelato at Aldi for $3.79.
Clancy's Fall Drizzled Kettle Corn
Curling up with a classic scary movie on a chilly autumn evening? Stop by Aldi first to pick up some fall-themed kettle corn, available in Maple and Pumpkin Spice varieties.
Get Clancy's Fall Drizzled Kettle Corn at Aldi for $2.29.
Bake Shop Cream Cheese Frosted Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
There's something about the combination of pumpkin and cream that just works, isn't there? Keep your cookie jar (or your Glass Pumpkin Dome, for that matter) stocked with these little delights to enjoy autumn flavors from the back-to-school season all the way through Thanksgiving.
Get Bake Shop Cream Cheese Frosted Pumpkin Sugar Cookies at Aldi for $3.95.
Choceur Fall Chocolates
Warning: these little Belgian chocolates are so adorable that you might have trouble biting into them (but once you start, you won't stop). Chauceur Fall Chocolates are available in both apple and pumpkin shapes. Fillings in the apple variety include cookie dough, almond cream, and chocolate mousse; fillings in the pumpkin variety include crispy milk chocolate cream, vanilla cream, dark chocolate cream, salted caramel, and coffee ganache (if you're trying to decide which one to buy, the answer is both).
Get Choceur Fall Chocolates at Aldi for $4.69.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blossoms
Need to bring an impressive dessert to a tailgate? Looking to seriously wow a dinner guest? We've got you. Specially Selected Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blossoms will only take a few minutes to heat up, and they look seriously impressive. Pro tip: keep a few boxes of these on hand, as each box only contains two.
Get Specially Selected Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blossoms at Aldi for $3.49.
Southern Grove Fall Flavored Almonds
If almonds are your go-to healthy snack in the afternoons, it's time to spice things up a little bit. Pick up a bag of Southern Grove Fall Flavored Almonds (they're also available in Snickerdoodle Spice) to give your healthy treat a bit of delightfully seasonal taste.
Get Southern Grove Fall Flavored Almonds at Aldi for $5.95.
Storck Werther's Original Fall Flavors
Despite the stereotype, you don't have to be 100 years old to enjoy Werther's Original (seriously). Toss a few of these Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels into your bag to have a sweet fall treat at the ready. If you're all pumpkin-spiced-out (I get it — kind of), you can also enjoy them in Caramel Apple and Maple Crème varieties.
Get Storck Werther's Original Fall Flavors at Aldi for $3.96.
Bake Shop Apple Fritters
Glazed and bursting with apple flavor, you'll want to pick up some Bake Shop Apple Fritters from the baked goods section the next time you're scanning the aisles and looking for something perfectly sweet to cozy up your kitchen.
Get Bake Shop Apple Fritters at Aldi for $4.39.
Simply Nature Organic Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola Cereal
Want to pack in some fiber alongside your morning pumpkin waffles? The Simply Nature Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola Cereal a great way to get a jump-start on your fiber and nutrition goals at any time of day.
Get Simply Nature Organic Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola Cereal at Aldi for $3.25.