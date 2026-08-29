20 Cozy Aldi Fall Items To Add To Your Cart In 2026

If you're anything like me, the moment you feel the slightest chill in the air, you're ready to transform your kitchen into cozy central. Thankfully, you don't have to spend like crazy to get all the fall vibes in your kitchen this year. Aldi has a ton of fall items that will make you want to stare out the window at the changing leaves as you breathe in the scents of cinnamon, maple, and pumpkin spice (obviously).

If you're ready to get your kitchen set up for the season, we're with you. From kitchen decor items to apple fritters to pumpkin spice coffee, our list of cozy fall Aldi items has you covered. Prices and availability may differ from one location to the next — especially when it comes to Aldi finds. If you see something on this list that you absolutely need in your kitchen, we'd recommend getting there quickly, as some of Aldi's limited-time items sell out quickly.